Telangana Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting In Single Phase On May 13, Results On June 4 – Check Full Schedule

Telangana Lok Sabha Election 2024: The election commission said the polls for Telangana will be held in a single phase on May 13 and the results will be declared on June 4.

Telangana Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Election Commission on Saturday announced the full schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and said the voting to the 543 seats will be held in seven phases. CEC Rajeev Kumar said the polling for the first phase will be held on April 19 and the counting of votes will be held on June 4. It should be noted that Telangana has a total of 17 seats in the Lok Sabha.

For this year’s Lok Sabha Elections in Telangana, the BRS is fighting in an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and as per the seat sharing agreement, BSP will contest from two seats, and BRS will field its candidates from the remaining 15.

Telangana Lok Sabha Election 2024 Schedule:

The CEC said that the elections for Telangana will be held in a single phase on May 13 and the results for the Telangana Lok Sabha election will be declared on June 4.

Apart from Telangana, the other states that are going to polls in single phase include Arunachal Pradesh, A&N Island, Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, DDN&H, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Kerala, Lakshwadeep, Ladakh, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Puducherry, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, and Uttarakhand.

In the last 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), formerly known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), got 9 seats, while BJP won 4, and Congress clinched 3. On the other side the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi retained his party’s sole seat from the Hyderabad constituency.

For this year’s general elections, the EC said the voting will be held in 7 phases starting from April 19 and the results will be announced on June 4.

Check Phase Wise Full Schedule

Phase 1 voting will be held on April 19, Phase 2 voting will be held on April 26, Phase 3 voting will be held on May 7, Phase 4 voting will be held on May 13,

Phase 5 voting will be on May 20, Phase 6 voting will take place on May 25 and

Phase 7 voting will be held on June 1.

Lok Sabha Tenure Ends on June 16

The tenure of the present Lok Sabha ends on June 16 and a new House will have to be constituted before that. The tenure of Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Odisha assemblies will also end in June. With the announcement of election dates, the model code of conduct comes into immediate effect.

