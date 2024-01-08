Home

Telangana States

26, Including Pregnant Woman, Injured As Bus Hits Tree In Telangana’s Hanumakonda

26, Including Pregnant Woman, Injured As Bus Hits Tree In Telangana’s Hanumakonda

26, Including Pregnant Woman, Injured As Bus Hits Tree In Telangana's Hanumakonda

26, Including Pregnant Woman, Injured As Bus Hits Tree In Telangana's Hanumakonda

Hyderabad: At least 26 people, including a pregnant woman, were injured after a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation bus hit a tree in the Hanumakonda district on Sunday night, as reported by the news agency ANI. The incident occurred when the bus, full of passengers, was traveling from Warangal to Karimnagar and collided with a large tree at the Hasanparthy Police Station limits of Hanumakonda district.

Trending Now

The injured have been taken to the hospital for treatment. According to the police, “the incident took place around 7:30 pm. The bus was travelling from Warangal to Karimnagar. The bus had a total of 55 passengers. 26 passengers were injured in the incident. One woman is in serious condition,” Kazipet Assistant Commissioner of Police, David Raju said.

You may like to read

Further information is awaited.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.