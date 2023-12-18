Home

Telangana States

Traffic Restrictions Imposed in Hyderabad Ahead of President Murmu’s Visit: Check List of Routes to Avoid

Traffic Restrictions Imposed in Hyderabad Ahead of President Murmu’s Visit: Check List of Routes to Avoid

President Murmu will arrive in Hyderabad on December 18 for a five-day southern sojourn.

Traffic Restrictions Imposed in Hyderabad Ahead of President Murmu’s Visit: Check List of Routes to Avoid

Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions have been imposed in Hyderabad ahead of President Murmu’s visit to the city on Monday. In this regard the Hyderabad Police issued an advisory for the city commuters. According to police, the traffic diversions will be in place between 5.30 PM and 6.45 PM on the Hakimpet Air force Station Y Junction, Bollarum Check Post, Navy Junction, Yapral Road, Helipad Y Junction, Bison Gate and Lothukunta T Junction road stretch.

Trending Now

In the meantime, the Hyderabad Traffic Police has urged the citizens to take note of the above programme and plan their movements.

You may like to read

List of Routes to Avoid

Hakimpet Air Force Station Y Junction

Bollarum Check Post

Navy Junction

Yapral Road

Helipad Y Junction

Bison Gate

Lothukunta T Junction

In a statement, the Hyderabad Traffic Police has requested that citizens take note of the following programme and arrange their travel accordingly during the above date and time, as well as cooperate with the Hyderabad traffic police.

“The citizens are requested to take note of the above programme and plan their movements accordingly during the above date and time and cooperate with the Hyderabad Traffic Police,” a press note from the city traffic police said.

President Murmu’ Visit Schedule

President Murmu will arrive in Hyderabad on December 18 for a five-day southern sojourn. She will stay at Rashtrapati Nilayam, the official presidential retreat at Bolarum in Secunderabad, the twin city of Hyderabad, till December 23.

In this regard, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari on Wednesday held a meeting with top officials of various departments to review the arrangements for the President’s visit and stay.

The Police department has been asked to make adequate security, traffic, and bandobast arrangements. The Health, R&B, Municipal, Energy, and other line departments were also directed to make foolproof arrangements as per the blue book.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Telangana News on India.com.