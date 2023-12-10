Home

Video: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Calls On KCR At Hospital

Revanth Reddy said he had instructed the chief secretary and officials concerned to extend necessary help and cooperation for treatment of KCR.

Telangana Chief Minster A. Revanth Reddy visits former CM K. Chandrashekar Rao, undergoing treatment at a hospital, in Hyderabad, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Sunday called on BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) at a private hospital in the state capital here and inquired about the former CM’s health. KCR recently underwent a hip-replacement surgery and is currently in recovery.

Talking to reporters after meeting the Bharath Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief, Revanth Reddy said he had instructed the chief secretary and officials concerned to extend necessary help and cooperation for KCR’s treatment.

“I requested him (KCR) to recover fast and participate in the Telangana assembly session to voice people’s concerns. His advice is needed to offer good governance to the people,” the newly-crowned chief minister said.

VIDEO | Telangana CM @revanth_anumula meets former CM and BRS leader K Chandrasekhar Rao at Yashoda hospital in Hyderabad. Rao underwent a hip replacement surgery on Friday following a fracture due to a fall at his residence. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/ZO8mtGZRa8 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 10, 2023

On December 8, KCR successfully underwent an operation for total hip replacement on the left at a private super-specialty hospital here after a fracture due to a fall at his farmhouse.

KCR reportedly suffered a fall at his Hyderabad farmhouse and fractured his left hip. The accident happened days after BRS suffered a defeat in the Telangana Assembly Elections. The 69-year-old former chief minister was admitted to the Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad where he underwent a successful hip-replacement surgery.

The former chief minister is expected to recover in six to eight weeks, according to the hospital where he was being treated.

The Congress dethroned the incumbent BRS regime, for the first time since the state’s formation, winning 64 seats in the 119-member Telangana Legislative Assembly.

Incidentally, both KCR and A Revanth Reddy– state Congress chief and current chief minister– lost from the Kamareddy seat to BJP candidate Katipally Venkata Ramana Reddy.

Ramana Reddy won by 6741 votes with KCR emerging as his nearest rival. The BJP candidate polled 66,652 votes compared to 59,911 votes polled by KCR and 54916 by Revanth Reddy in a tight contest on the prestigious seat.

Revanth Reddy, widely reg arded as one of the key architects of the Congress’ resurgence and the party’s thumping victory in the recently held Assembly polls, was later sworn-in as the new Chief Minister of the state, along with 12 other ministers.

(With inputs from agencies)

