Hyderabad: As many as 10 children were injured after they slipped and fell off a moving escalator in a mall in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills. According to reports, the children had come to the multiplex to watch the free screening of the 'Gandhi' movie as part of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of India's independence.

Reportedly, when the students took the escalator its speed increased and the students fell on it and got injuries. The student injured in the incident have been taken to Apollo hospital for check up.

The screening was one of the program organised by the Telangana government to instill a sense of patriotism and understanding about the freedom movement. Arrangements were made for 40,000 students to watch the movie.

As part of the 75 years of Independence celebrations, the film is being screened in 552 theatres for about 22 lakh children.