Home

Telangana

Nearly 100 Monkeys Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In Telangana, Poisoning Suspected

Nearly 100 Monkeys Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In Telangana, Poisoning Suspected

Around 100 monkeys were found dead, with their corpses littered near fields, on the outskirts of a village in Siddipet district in Telangana.

Representational Image (Pixabay)

Sangareddy (Telangana): In a shocking yet bizarre incident, around 100 monkeys were found dead under mysterious circumstances in a village of Telangana’s Siddipet district, officials said on Sunday, adding that it is suspected that the simians may have been poisoned.

Trending Now

According to reports, carcasses of nearly 100 monkeys were found dumped on the outskirts of the Munigadapa village in Siddipet district.

You may like to read

The incident came to light after some villagers of Munigadapa discovered the corpses of the monkeys near their fields on Saturday and promptly alerted the local authorities who in turn informed the veterinary department, according to officials.

They said the corpses of the monkeys were found littered near the fields on the village outskirts, adding that exact cause of the primates’ deaths is still a mystery and is being ascertained.

A senior official of the Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department said the department officials have collected the samples from dead monkeys to establish the reason for their deaths.

The samples were sent to a forensic lab in Hyderabad and cause of the death can be established after receiving the report, officials said.

Meanwhile, it has been alleged that the monkeys were poisoned to death at another place and the perpetrators later dumped their carcasses on the village outskirts.

A police official said they have cognizance of the incident and registered a case in this regard. He said that the police also suspect that monkey may have been poisoned to death, although, the exact cause of their demise can only be ascertained once the autopsy reports come in.

Further investigation in the matter is underway and more details are awaited, the official said.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES