13-Year-Old Telangana Girl Bound By Chains In Goat Shed And Raped By BRS Councillor’s Brother

K Ravinder intercepted the 13-year-old girl while she was on her way towards a friend's house in Shankar Nagar colony, locked her up in his house, bound her with chains and raped her.

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by a Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader’s brother in Bodhan Mandal town of Hyderabad’s Nizamabad district. According to the police, the accused, identified as Kothapalli Ravinder—brother of BRS Councillor K Radha Krishna, allegedly kept the minor chained up in a goat shed in his house and raped her.

As per local media reports, K Ravinder, allegedly intercepted the 13-year-old girl while she was on her way towards a friend’s house in Shankar Nagar colony, locked her up in his house, bound her with chains and raped her along with another accused.

The accused, a contractual government employee in the state’s Irrigation Department, also threatened to kill her and her family if she narrated the ordeal to anyone, before letting her go.

As per a Latestly report, on June 19, Monday, the girl was heading towards a friend’s home for lunch when she was intercepted by Ravinder. The accused allegedly abducted the minor girl and locked her with chains inside a goat shed near his house.

‘Raped- Gagged, Hands, Feet Tied With Chains’

Giving details, an official said that Ravinder tied her hands and feet with a chain, gagged her with a cloth and raped her. Ravinder threatened to kill her if she narrated the incident to anyone but the minor on Wednesday, she complained of acute stomach ache and finally confided in her mother when she pressed her for details about her illness.

The victim’s mother accompanied others from her community then arrived at BRS Bodhan Municipal Floor Leader, K Radhakrishna’s house and demanded justice but were allegedly threatened by the local leader and his brother and warned not to report the matter to anyone, especially the cops.

The aggrieved mother and other locals then staged a protest outside the Bodh Mandal Police Station following which a case was registered against K Ravinder under the POCSO Act based on the family’s complaint.

The Latestly report quoting Circle Inspector Prem Kumar said the accused has been arrested while his brother, K Radha Krishna has also been detained and booked under relevant laws for trying to cover up the crime and threatening the victim and her family.

Following the incident, Bodhan MLA Shakeel Aamir visited the victim’s family and announced that K Radha Krishna and his brother have been suspended from BRS ranks with immediate effect. The BRS MLA announced that he stands by the victim and her family and will ensure that justice is delivered at the earliest.

