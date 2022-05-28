Hyderabad: “Inspired” after watching popular South Indian movie KGF Chapter 2 thrice in two days, a 15-year-old boy in Hyderabad smoked a full packet of cigarettes and fell severely sick. The boy needed immediate medical attention after he developed a severe throat ache and cough. Reportedly, the boy watched the movie in the second week of its release in theaters; and was inspired by ‘style’ of the lead character ‘Rocky Bhai’ and wanted to ape him by smoking for the first time, only to fall severely sick in the process.Also Read - Hyderabad Woman Repeatedly Stabbed on Busy Road; Video Goes Viral

A resident of Rajendranagar in Hyderabad, the boy (name withheld to protect child's identity), was rushed to Century Hospital located at Banjara hills in the city, when their parents learnt he smoked a full pack of cigarettes. Doctors at Century Hospital, a leading multi-specialty healthcare provider in the city on Saturday announced that they have successfully treated the teenager, apart from counselling him.

Movie makers, actors should have moral responsibility to not glamorize acts like smoking cigarettes, says Dr. Rohith Reddy Pathuri

“Teenagers do get easily influenced by characters like ‘Rocky Bhai’. In this case, this young boy took to smoking and fell severely sick after consuming a packet full of cigarettes. Movies are a highly influencing element of our society, and it is important movie makers and actors have a moral responsibility to not glamorize acts like smoking cigarettes or chewing tobacco or consuming alcohol. Characters like ‘Rocky Bhai’ have a cult following and young minds do get influenced by the acts of these demigods on the screen,” Dr. Rohith Reddy Pathuri, Consultant Pulmonologist, Century Hospital was quoted as saying by indiatoday.com.

He further said that parents of adolescents must ensure they keep a watch on what their children are doing, and what factors are influencing their child’s acts. “Instead of regretting later, it is important parents play a role in creating awareness about the ill-effects of acts like smoking tobacco and consuming alcohol,” Dr Pathuri added.