Hyderabad: Over 27 students on Thursday tested positive for coronavirus in Mahatma Jyothirao Phule Backward Classes Welfare School, Indresham, in Sangareddy district of Telangana. This was informed by Sangareddy district DMHO. The state has sounded alert following the rise in cases in the area.

Earlier this week, over 46 students from same district had tested positive for COVID. The cases came to light at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Gurukul school at Muthangi village in Sangareddy district, about 50 km from Hyderabad.

27 students tested positive for #COVID19 in Mahatma Jyothirao Phule Backward Classes Welfare School, Indresham in Sangareddy district of Telangana: Sangareddy district DMHO Earlier on Monday, 46 students from Sangareddy district had tested positive for COVID. — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2021

Of the 491 students at the school, Covid test was conducted on Sunday on 261 students and a total of 42 students were found infected.

Health officials said they were conducting tests on remaining students on Monday and added that all 27 teachers and staff members were screened and one teacher was found positive.

Notably, this is the third incident of students testing positive in large numbers at any educational institution in Telangana during the last 10 days. Last week, Mahindra University near Hyderabad was shut down after 25 students and five staff members tested positive for the virus.

Prior to this, over 29 students of a government-run residential school and junior college for girls in Khammam district had tested positive for the Coronavirus.