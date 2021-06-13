Hyderabad: As many as 31 youngsters were booked by Cyberabad police on Sunday for organizing a birthday party in violation of Covid-19 lockdown norms at Kadthal near Hyderabad, reported news agencies. The youngsters participated in the birthday party organized at a farm house at Kadthal in Ranga Reddy district under the limits of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate. In blatant violation of the Covid-19 protocol and the ongoing lockdown, the guests consumed liquor and danced to DJ. The participants, most of them college students, violated social distancing norms and many were without face masks. Also Read - Antibody Cocktail Treatment Given to 40 Patients in Hyderabad, Symptoms Vanished in 24 Hours: Doctor

On receiving information about the party, police reached the venue in the early hours of the day. Deputy Commissioner of Police N. Prakash Reddy said the cops seized liquor bottles and booked a case against the organizers and guests for violation of the lockdown norms and took up further investigation. The organizers chose the farm house outside the city for the birthday party, apparently to avoid police. Also Read - Goa Extends Covid Lockdown Till June 21, CM Pramod Sawant Announces Relaxations

This is the second such case in less than a week. Hyderabad police had on June 11 booked nine persons for celebrating birthday in violation of Covid protocol. The police had taken action after a video of the celebration in Habeeb Nagar area went viral on social media. A large maskless crowd was seen in the video dancing to loud music and flashing swords. The birthday celebration was organized late on June 9. Birthday boys Arjun and Sriram were among those booked for flouting Covid norms. Also Read - Telangana Extends Covid-19 Lockdown Till THIS Date. Complete Details Inside

Covid-induced lockdown norms are in effect across Telangana till June 19. The lockdown is in force between 6 pm and 6 am. All gatherings including social, political, religious, sports, entertainment, academic and cultural are prohibited to curb the spread of coronavirus disease.

(With inputs from IANS)