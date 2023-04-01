Home

Telangana

32-Year-Old Software Engineer Kills Self Over Work Pressure, Fear Of Losing Job In Hyderabad

32-Year-Old Software Engineer Kills Self Over Work Pressure, Fear Of Losing Job In Hyderabad

Victim Vinod Kumar was till recently working from home in Guntur but after the company directed him to start working from office, he had moved to Hyderabad and was staying with his brother.

32-Year-Old Software Engineer Kills Self Over Work Pressure, Fear Of Losing Job In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 32-year-old software engineer died by suicide in Hyderabad due to work pressure and fear of losing job. Hailing from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, the techie identified as Vinod Kumar, was finding it difficult to cope with the pressure due to some new work tools introduced by the company. He was also worried over lack of job security and shared with his brother the fear of losing the job. He reportedly hanged himself at his brother’s house in Alkapur township, police said.

Vinod Kumar was till recently working from home in Guntur but after the company directed him to start working from office, he had moved to Hyderabad and was staying with his brother.

You may like to read

He told his brother that he was unable to cope up with the demands at the workplace. He shared his difficulty on two occasions during his three days of stay.

According to police, the techie took the extreme step on Thursday when his brother and his wife had gone out and he was alone at home. When Vinod Kumar’s brother returned home, he found him hanging. He rushed him to a hospital but doctors declared him dead. He is survived by wife and three daughters.

Narsingi police registered a case and took up investigation.

(Conversations over suicides can be triggering. However, suicides can be avoided.)

Dial up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) – Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

Telangana

State government’s suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

NOTE: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Telangana News on India.com.