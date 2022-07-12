Hyderabad: Four members of a family were electrocuted in Kamareddy district of Telangana on Tuesday. The deceased include a 38-year-old man, his 35-year old wife and their two children aged six and four.Also Read - Heavy Rains Lash Telangana: River Godavari Flows at Dangerous Levels, Second Warning Issued

As per police reports, the incident took place at 1:30AM on Monday. The woman got electrocuted first as she was drying clothes on an iron wire along a wall of the house. The wire came into contact with an open electric fuse box.

The husband attempted to rescue her but also got electrocuted, followed by children as well. They were taken to a nearby hospital where they were declared brought dead. The bodies were shifted to a government hospital. A case was booked.