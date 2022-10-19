Hyderabad: A case of rape of a 4-year-old girl from DAV Public School in Hyderabad has come to light. The personal driver of the school principal was making the girl a victim of his lust for almost two months. Police have arrested him while the principal is absconding since the incident. Police have registered a case against the accused driver Rajni Kumar under section 376 and POCSO Act while a case was registered against the principal under Section 21 of POCSO, i.e., non-reporting.Also Read - Bodies Of Two Children Found In Delhi, Were Kidnapped From Bhiwadi

Parents beat up the accused

The incident took place at Banjara Hills of the city on Tuesday. After the FIR was registered in this case, the girl's parents and the police reached the school. On seeing the driver here, the parents pounced on him and beat him with sticks. The police somehow rescued him and arrested him and took him away.

The girl would remain silent, was getting weak

The girl's mother said that her 4-year-old daughter was depressed for several days. She wasn't even talking to anyone. She became very weak mentally and physically and did not answer any questions. On Tuesday, she told her parents about the whole incident after which they went to the police station to complain.

People protest

The girl’s parents, local people, and school students have been protesting since Tuesday and demanding action against the school authorities. The girl’s family asks why the personal driver of the principal was allowed inside the school. If such incidents were happening for months, why didn’t any teacher stop?