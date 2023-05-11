Home

6 Students Die By Suicide In Telangana After Intermediate Exam Results

Five of the deaths were reported from Hyderabad, the sixth from Nizamabad.

Hyderabad: Six students across Telangana died by suicide after failing or scoring low marks in the intermediate exams, police informed. The Telangana Intermediate Board declared results for the first and second years (Class 11 and 12) on Tuesday. The incidents were reported from various parts of Telangana during the last 24 hours.

“Six students die by suicide across Telangana after the result of the intermediate exam came out. The students were allegedly disappointed with their exam results and took the extreme step,” Telangana Police told news agency ANI.

Five of the deaths were reported from Hyderabad, the sixth from Nizamabad. A 17-year-old girl died by suicide at her house in Hyderabad’s Vanasthalipuram, the police said.

Gautam Kumar of the Khairatabad area also ended his life after failing the exam. Saifabad police registered a case and shifted the body for autopsy, said IANS. Another student ended his life at Neredmet in Secunderabad.

Meanwhile, a student from Mahabubabad district, who had died by suicide after appearing for the exam due to fear of failure, has scored 892 out of 1,000 marks in the intermediate second year. Guguloth Krishna ended his life on April 10. However, the results declared on May 9 show that he cleared the exam with good marks.

The series of suicides have been reported despite officials taking action to provide counselling to students.

(Conversations over suicides can be triggering. However, suicides can be avoided.)

Dial up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

Telangana

State government’s suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24×7 Helpline: 9820466726

