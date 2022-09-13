Secunderabad: As many as eight people were killed and several others suffered injuries after a fire broke out in an e-bike showroom, which spread to a lodge on the upper floor in Secunderabad. Reportedly, the fire broke out in electric scooter recharging unit on ground floor, smoke from which overpowered the people staying on 1st and 2nd floors. The incident took place on Monday evening. According to preliminary investigation, a short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire in the electric bike showroom, resulting in explosion of one vehicle after the other. The hotel staff and guests who noticed the fire and smoke and alerted the fire department. Those injured were shifted to the Gandhi and Yashoda hospitals.Also Read - Fire in e-Bike Showroom in Hyderabad, 6 Injured

According to eyewitnesses, heavy smoke engulfed Ruby lodge on the upper floor of the building after the fire broke out in the showroom on the ground floor. The Fire personnel managed to rescue nine persons. Also Read - Massive Fire Broke Out at Chemical Warehouse in Telangana, Day After Srisailam Mishap

The incident sent panic in the building. Some of the guests reportedly jumped out of windows to save themselves.

Speaking to ANI, Telangana Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali said, “Very unfortunate incident. Fire brigade teams tried their best to rescue people from the lodge but due to heavy smoke, some people died. Some people were rescued from the lodge. We are probing how the incident happened.”

State minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, along with Hyderabad police commissioner C V Anand, director general of fire department Sanjay Kumar Jain, regional fire officer V Papaiah and other top officials went to the spot and supervised the rescue operations.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs. 2 lakh for the kin of each deceased and Rs. 50,000 for those injured in the fire.

“Saddened by the loss of lives due to a fire in Secunderabad, Telangana. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be paid to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs 50,000 would be paid to the injured,” PM Modi tweeted.