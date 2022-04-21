Hyderabad: An 80-year-old man died and four others in his family suffered burn injuries on Thursday after the battery of an electric scooter exploded in Telangana’s Nizamabad district. As per updates from police, the incident happened while the battery was being charged in the living room of their home.Also Read - Ahead of Wedding, Bride Slashes Fiancé's Neck on 'Surprise' Date

The deceased has been identified as B Ramaswamy. Police said his son B Prakash was using the EV scooter for one year. His son Prakash, wife Kamalamma and daughter-in-law Krishnaveni have suffered burn injuries while trying to save their father. Also Read - Telangana: Woman Given Spiked Cool Drink, Gangraped; Politico's Son Among 2 Arrested

Soon after the incident, the police registered a case of causing death due to negligence against the manufacturer, Pure EV. Also Read - 2 Drunk Men Get Married in Telangana, Separate Days Later For Rs 10,000 Alimony

In the meantime, Pure EV issued a statement and said “We deeply regret the incident and offer condolences to the family of the victim.”

In the statement, Pure EV said it has no record of sale of this vehicle or service by the user in their database. The company said it will check if the vehicle was purchased through a second hand sale.

In the recent past, there has been concerns about EV vehicles at a time when the Central government is actively promoting the idea of using electric vehicles.

In an event, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari earlier in the day said an expert committee will probe the accidents involving EVs and also talked about heavy fines, among other measures, sending out a strong message.

“Several mishaps involving Electric Two Wheelers have come to light in last two months. It is most unfortunate that some people have lost their lives and several have been injured in these incidents. We have constituted an Expert Committee to enquire into these incidents and make recommendations on remedial steps,” Gadkari said.