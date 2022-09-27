Hyderabad/Telangana: At a time when NIA raids on PFI offices are underway across 30 locations in the country, two burqa-clad women vandalised a Durga statue in the Khairatabad area of Hyderabad. The women have been taken into custody, said police, ruling out their link with PFI. “The women were mentally unstable. They tried to deface a statue of Virgin Mary a few metres away from the Durga Puja pandal”, CNN-News 18 reported quoting officials.Also Read - IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: ‘India Beat Pakistan’ As Rohit Sharma-Led Side Outdo Australia To Take Series 2-1 | DEETS Inside

Furthermore, officials added that the women are not cooperating in probe and not disclosing their names. “Two women belonging to Muslim community held for vandalising a part of Goddess Durga idol at a pandal in Khairatabad. One woman was also seen carrying a spanner; she tried to attack a local who tried to stop them. Further probe on”, said MR Chandra, DCP Central Zone, Hyderabad. Also Read - Bathukamma: A Unique Nine Day Festival Of Life & Flowers In Telangana | All You Need To Know

RAIDS UNDERWAY ON PFI IN SEVRAL STATES

Meanwhile, raids are underway by state police & its ATS units against PFI, in various states including Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Assam, Delhi, Maharashtra, Telangana, & Uttar Pradesh.

In Lucknow, nearly 57 people, linked to the Popular Front of India (PFI), have been arrested in raids conducted by the police, Special Task force and Anti-Terrorist Squad. The raids were held in various locations in 26 districts across Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

Additional Director General (law and order) Prashant Kumar said in a brief statement that the documents and other items seized during the raids were being scrutinized. He said that legal action will be taken as investigations progress.