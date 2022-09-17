Hyderabad: A Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) leader on Saturday parked his car in front of the cavalcade of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was in the city to attend ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’ celebrations, sending security forces into a tizzy. TRS’s Gosula Srinivas alleged that his car was vandalised by workers and supporters of Union home minister Amit Shah and said that it was ‘forced to move it’ eventually.Also Read - Dead Lizard Found In Food, 33 Students Fall Ill In Telangana Hostel, Some In Critical Condition

He said that his SUV was vandalised and that the incident happened as he was under tension. “The car stopped just like that. I was in tension. I will speak to them (police officers). They vandalized the car. I will go, it’s unnecessary tension,” Srinivas told ANI. Also Read - Telangana: 7 Sustain Injuries in Reactor Blast in Nalgonda's Company

Pictures of a vandalised car was also shared by ANI. Also Read - BJP MLA Raja Singh Arrested Over Remarks On Prophet Muhammad In Hyderabad, Suspended

The car stopped just like that. I was in tension. I will speak to them (Police officers). They vandalised the car. I will go, it’s unnecessary tension: TRS leader Gosula Srinivas, in Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/cxjPbYbbwR — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2022

Addressing a mega rally on Parade grounds on the occasion of what the BJP has called Hyderabad Liberation Day, Amit Shah said it was a ‘historic day’ for the city. He also paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who was the Union home minister in 1948 when Hyderabad was freed from the Nizam rule and annexed into the Union of India. “If not for Sardar Patel, Hyderabad would have taken more years to get liberated,” Shah said at the gathering.

Meanwhile, TRS supremo and Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao stayed away from Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations organised by Union Culture Ministry in Hyderabad to mark erstwhile Hyderabad State’s accession to the Indian Union.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is holding parallel celebrations across Hyderabad on ‘Telangana Jateeya Samaikyata Dinotsavam’ or ‘Telangana National Integration Day’ to mark 75 years of the city’s annexation to the Indian union.