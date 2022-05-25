New Delhi: Prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPc has been imposed in Amalapuram town of Andhra Pradesh as a violence broke out on Tuesday over renaming newly-created Konaseema as BR Ambedkar Konaseema district. Situation turned ugly after a mob protesting against the government’s decision set afire houses of a state minister P. Viswaroop and a legislator Satish, leaving dozens of people and police personnel injured. Few police and private vehicles were also gutted in fire. For the unversed, the Konaseema district was carved out from East Godavari with Amalapuram as its headquarters. It was one of the 13 districts created on April 4, taking the total number of districts in the state to 26.Also Read - Andhra Minister's House Set On Fire During Violence Over Renaming of Konaseema District, 20 Injured

Section 144 in Amalapuram: Key Developments

Hundreds of youth participated in the protest called by Konaseema Sadhana Samithi (KSS). Raising slogans against the government’s decision, they gathered at the Clock Tower. A mob surrounded the minister’s house, set afire a couple of vehicles near his house, ransacked the furniture, and set the house afire. The minister’s family members escaped unhurt as the police had shifted them to a safe place. Senior officials monitoring the situation. Additional forces were rushed to the town from surrounding districts. As police moved to detain the protestors, some of them ran towards the Collector’s office. Police chased and arrested some of them. As they were being taken in police vehicles, others pelted stones damaging window panes. The mob set afire a police vehicle and a private bus. However, there was no one in the vehicles. Stones were also pelted near Amalapuram Area Hospital. Superintendent of Police KSS V Subba Reddy escaped in the stone pelting but some police personnel were injured. Police carried out a baton charge to control the situation. Condemning the violence, Home Minister T. Anita said,” Anti-social elements were leading the protestors, and it was unfortunate that the decision to name the district after the father of the Indian Constitution Dr Ambedkar was opposed.”

Notably, the government had named some of the districts after prominent personalities like freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju, former Chief Minister and TDP founder Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, who was popular as NTR. Similarly, two new districts were named after saint composer Tallapaka Annamacharya (Annamayya) and Satya Sai Baba (Sri Satya Sai).