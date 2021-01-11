India.Com brings to you top five headlines that’s making news in Andhra Pradesh and Telangan today. Our newsmaker is Telangana government’s decision to provide free 20 KL water on alternate days to 9 lakh people. Also Read - Top News Headlines From Andhra Pradesh & Telangana: CM Rao Suffers Chest Infection; NIT Warangal Distributes Over 100 Free Laptops; more

1. BJP, TRS clash mars KT Rama Rao’s rally in Hyderabad Also Read - Step up Vigil on Temple Attack 'Guerrilla Warfare': AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Tells Officials

The BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay accused TRS of “dynasty politics” and said there is every possibility of a split in the Telangana party if KT Rama Rao is made chief minister. “Whether CM K Chandrashekar Rao makes his son, daughter or son-in-law, his successor is totally an internal decision of his party. But I have information that if KT Rama Rao is made the next CM, some people will leave TRS and form a new party,” Mr Sanjay said in a BJP meeting on Sunday. Also Read - Andhra Pradesh: Lord Subrahmanyeswara Idol Vandalised in East Godavari District

2. Govt promises free water 9 lakh households up to 20 KL on alternate days

As many as 9 lakh consumers out of a total of 10.6 lakh receiving potable water are all set to benefit from the Telangana government’s Free Water Supply Scheme. According to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) records, around 35,000 to 40,000 residential complexes will get 20 kilolitres of water on alternate days. Fixing water meters is mandatory for all beneficiaries to become part of the scheme, reports TOI.

3. Auto rickshaw driver murdered, body found inside suitcase

The body of an auto-rickshaw driver was found stuffed inside a suitcase and dumped on the roadside at Rajendranagar on Sunday. He went missing of Friday and is suspected to be bludgeoned to death with a boulder by his friends. According to Cyberabad police victim, Mohammed Ilyaz alias Riyaz, left his house at Chandrayangutta on Friday. After he was found missing, his mother lodged a complaint with the Chandrayangutta police station on Saturday.

4. 65% of hospitals, nursing homes in Vizag operate without fire NOC

Only 120 hospitals, nursing homes and dental clinics in Vizag out of nearly 350 have a mandatory no-objection certificate (NOC) from the fire department, according to a report published by TOI. Almost half of the hospitals in the city, including some government hospitals are operating without NOC.

According to the officials of the fire department even King George Hospital (KGH), the biggest government hospital in north Andhra is devoid of a foolproof fire safety clearance.

5. Several injured in ‘jallikattu’ event in Chittoor

Defying standing orders from police, traditional bull-taming sport ‘jallikattu’ was organized by enthusiasts at Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. Several persons including journalists suffered injuries at the event. A youngster suffered a severe neck injury as a bull charged at him. Chandragiri police have said that the organizers will be brought to book.