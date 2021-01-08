India.com brings you top headlines from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Thursday, January 8. Our newsmaker today is NIT Warangal which is distributing free laptops to over 100 economically backward students. Also Read - Step up Vigil on Temple Attack 'Guerrilla Warfare': AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Tells Officials

1. Telangana CM complains of burning sensation in lungs, doctors say nothing serious Also Read - Telangana Govt School Students Make 'Zero Waste' Sanitary Napkins, Call It 'Stree Raksha Pads'

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was on Thursday diagnosed with a “mild chest infection”, doctors said, ruling out any serious health issues. The 66-year old TRS supremo underwent MRI, CT Scan and other tests at the hospital, and returned home a day after he complained of cough and mild chest pain. Also Read - Andhra Pradesh: Lord Subrahmanyeswara Idol Vandalised in East Godavari District

2. Rayalaseema gangs under scanner in kidnapping of ex-badminton player, brothers

Hyderabad police are suspecting the hand of Rayalaseema gangs in the alleged kidnap of shuttler Naveen Rao and his family members. Earlier on Wednesday, cops detained former Andhra Pradesh minister Bhooma Akhila Priya and her husband Bhargava Ram for questioning in connection with the kidnapping of former badminton player Praveen Rao and his two brothers over land dispute worth 100 crores. The police believe that gangs from Rayalaseema might have reached Hyderabad a few days ago and threatened the victims.

3. AP Transport Corporation to run special buses for ladies from Hyderabad to Vijayawada

To facilitate a smooth journey for women passengers travelling longer destinations, The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will run exclusive super luxury bus services between Hyderabad and Vijayawada. The bus service will be functional every Friday and Sunday.

4. NIT Warangal distributes free laptops to over 100 students:

The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal distributed free-of-cost laptops to more than 100 economically backward students of the institute. The event was held at NITW Auditorium on the campus. The programme was jointly executed by NIT Warangal Alumni association and the teaching faculty of the NIT.

5. AP govt alleges ‘conspiracy’ to disturb communal harmony behind temple vandalisms

The Andhra Pradesh government claimed there was a clear design and a deeper conspiracy to disturb communal harmony in the state by perpetrating crimes like desecration of temples. This comes in the wake of as many as 38 cases of vandalism of temple idols were reported in the state since June 2019, including three so far this year.