Hyderabad: At least 50 people were injured as a temporary gallery collapsed just before the start of a Kabbadi tournament at Guntakandla in Suryapet district of Telangana on Monday evening, reported PTI. Also Read - Telangana Govt Employees Get 30% Salary Hike Under 11th PRC, Retirement Age Increased by 3 Years

District police said the mishap occurred at 6.30pm, just before the start of the 47th junior National Kabaddi Championship organised by Telangana Kabaddi Association. The organisers had set up multiple galleries for the spectators for the event, reported TOI. Also Read - Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh Wasted Most COVID Vaccines, Says Health Ministry

“No deaths have been reported and injured are undergoing treatment,” Suryapet superintendent of police R Bhaskaran was quoted as saying.

A footage of the accident and people falling down was broadcast by local TV news channels.

Watch here:

Dramatic visual of a stand collapsing at an event organized by Kabbadi federation in Suryapet. Dozens of people taken to hospital after they suffered injuries. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/x2czTu1Zuw — Paul Oommen (@Paul_Oommen) March 22, 2021

(With inputs from agencies)