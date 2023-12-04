Home

Azharuddin Stumbles On Home Pitch Hyderabad, Loses Jubilee Hills By Over 16 Thousand Votes

Mohammed Azharuddin was humbled by Maganti Gopinath of the incumbent Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Telangana Elections Result: Mohammed Azharuddin, the former Indian cricket team captain who contested the assembly elections in his home state Telangana for the first time as a Congress candidate was humbled by Maganti Gopinath of the incumbent Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) at the Jubilee Hills Assembly seat by a margin of over 16,000 votes. Maganti Gopinath received 80,549 votes against the tally of 64,212 votes garnered by Mohammed Azharuddin. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Lankala Deepak Reddy polled 25,866 votes.

The Working President of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) hails from Hyderabad and began his political career by winning from the Moradabad Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh in the 2009 general elections on a Congress ticket.

Azharuddin had earlier alleged that AIMIM indulged in splitting of votes, which the party has been doing in the past too.

In the just concluded Telangana assembly elections, Congress emerged victorious by winning 64 seats in the 119-member assembly.

