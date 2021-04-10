Hyderabad: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate in Telangana has come up with a unique formula for election campaigning where he cries out loud to seek votes. Contesting elections for the first time, BJP candidate Panugothu Ravi Kumar Naik was seen crying while pleading for votes in Nagarjuna Sagar assembly constituency. Also Read - Viral Video: Kids Wrestle in The Streets in WWE Style, Fight Will Remind You of Movie Dangal | Watch

The 36-year-old doctor filed his nomination papers and went to his native village Paluga Thandu in Tripuraram mandal earlier this month. According to a report in The Times Of India, it was here that Naik burst out in tears in front of voters in the village. He pleaded in front of them with folded hands and touched their feet while crying out loud.

While his rivals are using Naik's unique formula to ask for votes to depict him as a weak candidate, he said he is not ashamed of crying.

“I wept in my village. I touched the feet of my people. I cried and requested them to bless me. I did it and I am not ashamed of it,” Naik said.

Surprisingly, this formula seems to be working for him as people from his village reciprocated his emotional outburst by crying when they saw him crying. Some villagers also tried to console Naik.

Naik’s unique method has become a hot topic in the bypolls as he goes from village to village, cries in front of voters, touches their feet, and pleads with them to vote for him.