Hyderabad: Bengaluru South BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has been booked by police for entering Hyderabad's Osmania University without taking prior permission from the university authorities.

A case was registered after a complaint was filed by the University Registrar against BJP MP Surya. "Case registered against BJP MP Tejasvi Surya for entering Hyderabad's Osmania University without taking prior permission from the university authorities. The University Registrar had complained against him," Telangana DGP told news agency ANI.

The development comes ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls on December 1. Results are scheduled to be declared on December 4.

Tejasvi Surya who had come to Hyderabad to participate in the party’s campaign for GHMC elections had entered the University campus on Tuesday along with his supporters after breaking open barriers at the NCC gate.

We wanted to pay respects to Telangana movement's martyrs at Osmania University But KCR has closed its gates@BJYM threw open the gates & marched inside to salute Telangana's heroes Telangana isn't private jagir of KCR family. It belongs to common youth & BJYM stands with them pic.twitter.com/bexB490X6c — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) November 24, 2020

The BJP MP and other leaders and workers accompanying, however, forced their way into the campus by removing the police barricades. Surya and other leaders reached Arts College, where he addressed the students and youth.

“BJYM is power of youth of India! No fences, no barricades, no police force can stop us from doing the right thing. The more you try to stop us, the more powerful will be our fight back,” Surya tweeted.

BJYM is power of youth of India! No fences, no barricades, no police force can stop us from doing the right thing. The more you try to stop us, the more powerful will be our fight back! Jai Telangana! pic.twitter.com/K2dVQOMZRw — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) November 24, 2020

Surya, who is in Hyderabad to campaign for BJP for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, alleged that he came to the university to pay respects to martyrs of Telangana but Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao instructed police to stop him.

(With inputs from ANI)