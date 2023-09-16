Home

Telangana

‘BookMyCM’, ‘Scamgress’: Poster War Escalates In Hyderabad Ahead Of CWC Meeting

Posters accusing Telangana Chief Minister and BRS chief KCR of "30 percent commision" were put up in several places in Hyderabad. “Bookmycm deals available @ 30% commission" the posters read.

New Delhi: A poster war erupted between the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Congress in Telangana’s Hyderabad on Saturday ahead of first meeting of the reconstituted Congress Working Committee (CWC).

The poster war kicked off after posters targeting the Congress were put up across the city ahead of the CWC meeting. The posters, accusing the grand-old party of corruption, dubbed the CWC as “Corrupt Working Committee” while “warning” the people to “Beware of Scamgress scammers”.

VIDEO | Posters reading 'Corrupt Working Committee' put up in Hyderabad, Telangana ahead of today's Congress Working Committee meeting in the city. pic.twitter.com/Tof9wGYkKy — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 16, 2023

In retaliation, posters accusing Telangana Chief Minister and BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao of “30 percent commision” were put up in several places in Hyderabad. “Bookmycm deals available @ 30% commission” the posters targeting KCR read.

Reacting to the anti-Congress posters, senior party leader Pawan Khera accused the KCR and his daughter and BRS MLC K Kavitha of corruption. Khera quipped that there is an “agreement” according to which Kavitha and her father KCR will carry out corruption within Telangana while her brother will do the same within Hyderabad.

“There has been an agreement in K Kavitha’s family. The corruption within Hyderabad will be done by her brother, the corruption within Telangana will be done by her father and the responsibility of corruption outside Telangana is given to K Kavitha…According to this agreement, she is worried that if she loses the election from Telangana, the father and the brother will think of doing corruption outside Telangana,” the Congress veteran said.

#WATCH | On viral 'Corrupt Working Committee' posters seen in Hyderabad ahead of Congress CWC meeting, Congress leader Pawan Khera says, "There has been an agreement in K Kavitha's family. The corruption within Hyderabad will be done by her brother, the corruption within… pic.twitter.com/TBLhX3n9ZA — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2023

New CWC holds first meeting in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, Top Congress leaders held deliberations on Saturday at the first meeting of the new CWC focusing on preparing a comprehensive road map for ensuring the party’s victory in the upcoming assembly polls in five states and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

By holding the crucial Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in the Telangana capital, the party is also looking to send out a message that it will go all-out to dislodge the BRS government in the poll-bound state.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and general secretaries K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh, among others, were present at the meeting.

The CWC meeting began around 3 pm, soon after the unfurling of the party flag at the Taj Krishna hotel venue here.

Before the start of the CWC meeting, the first in many years held outside Delhi, Congress chief Kharge said his party has fought for and ushered in democracy, social justice, progress and equality in the country and will continue to fight to preserve national integrity and unity in diversity.

“In consonance with our long cherished philosophy, the Congress Working Committee will craft a comprehensive road map to lead the party towards victory and strengthen the future of our nation and her people,” he said in his message.

In his post on X, Kharge also shared former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi’s message.

“We had made a promise to the people of Telangana. We have fulfilled that promise,” Sonia Gandhi said, referring to the creation of the state of Telangana following the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

She said the Congress has always stood by the aspirations of the people of Telangana.

“Now, it’s time to lead the state into a new era of progress and prosperity. The Congress Working Committee stands ready to write a new chapter of development with dignity for all people of Telangana and our nation,” she said.

This will be the first CWC meeting after he took over as the party president in October last year.

(With PTI inputs)

