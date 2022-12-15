Top Recommended Stories
2 Injured In Chemical Explosion At A Dump Yard In Hyderabad
2 persons were injured as a bottle of thinner exploded at a dump yard in Hyderabad.
Hyderabad: Two persons got injured in a chemical explosion at a dump yard in Hyderabad on Thursday. A 45-year-old man and his 15-year-old son got hurt as a bottle of thinner left closed at the site exploded, as per the officials.
Also Read:
Telangana| Chemical explosion in a dump yard in Hyderabad, 2 injured pic.twitter.com/NP3czqaECk
— ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2022
According to the police, both are undergoing treatment in the hospital and are out of danger.
This is a developing story, details will be added later.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Telangana News on India.com.