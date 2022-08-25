Hyderabad: BJP leader T Raja Singh arrested by Telangana Police from his residence in Hyderabad for his alleged remarks against Prophet Muhammad on Thursday. This comes in the wake of massive protests that had taken place on August 23, against the leader for his alleged remarks against the prophet, reported news agency ANI.Also Read - Terrorist Linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed, Tasked to Kill Nupur Sharma, Arrested: UP Police

#WATCH | Telangana police arrests suspended BJP leader T Raja Singh from his residence in Hyderabad for his alleged remarks against Prophet Muhammad. Massive protests had taken place on August 23, against the leader for his alleged statement. pic.twitter.com/PzwxHWHcY8 — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2022

Security was enhanced at Char Minar on Thursday over ongoing turbulence following the protests that took place in Telangana on August 23. A large crowd of protesters gathered at Shalibanda in Hyderabad over his remarks.

He had instigated the protests by releasing a 10-minute-video making derogatory statements against the Prophet. There was a huge outrage demanding action against him after that. He was taken into custody but then released the same day on bail. He was suspended from the BJP as his remarks were “contrary to the Party’s position on various matters.”