Hyderabad: Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury on Thursday charged for grabbing the collar of a police official during protests in Hyderabad. Earlier in the day, the Congress leader did this in an attempt to resist detention during the party’s protest over the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons to Rahul Gandhi.Also Read - 'Delhi Police Tore My Clothes, Refused Water': Shashi Tharoor Shares Woman MP's Video

Earlier in the day, the Telangana Congress held a massive protest in Hyderabad over the ED investigating Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. Several Congress workers and leaders were detained by the police. Also Read - Renuka Chowdhury Says She Didn't Assault Police Official in Hyderabad During Protest | Live

Giving details, Niranjan Reddy, Inspector, Punjagutta PS, said a case has been registered against Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury and Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy under IPC sections 151, 140, 147, 149, 341, 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty).

#UPDATE | Case registered against Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury and Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy under IPC sections 151, 140, 147, 149, 341, 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty): Niranjan Reddy, Inspector, Punjagutta PS — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2022

The case was filed against Renuka Chowdhury after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

#WATCH | Telangana: Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury holds a Policeman by his collar while being taken away by other Police personnel during the party's protest in Hyderabad over ED summons to Rahul Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/PBqU7769LE — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2022

The 43-second video showed Renuka Chowdhury arguing with the policeman and then dragged by female police officers towards a police van.

However, Renuka said she did not misbehave with the police official. “I didn’t assault. I’ve been booked, I’ll face it. That’s law. I don’t have anything against that young man. He never did anything to me. I was losing balance and I held on. If you move, I’ll have to hold this to steady myself as we were being pushed and bullied from back,” she said.

The massive protest was organised as part of ‘Chalo Raj Bhavan’ call given by the Congress party to protest Rahul Gandhi’s questioning by the ED. Notably, Rahul Gandhi is being questioned by the agency in connection with a money-laundering case pertaining to the National Herald-AJL deal.

Apart from Hyderabad, the Congress also held protests in several parts of the country including Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan.

Congress workers held a protest march in Bengaluru and Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar, CLP leader Siddaramaiah and other leaders and workers of the party were detained by police during their protest in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru witnessed traffic snarls and an ambulance was seen stuck in the traffic. Bengaluru Police said the Congress protest was against the High Court’s order.