New Delhi: In the wake of rising Omicron cases across the country, Hyderabad High Court on Thursday directed the Telangana government to impose restrictions to prevent public gatherings on Christmas & New Year. This comes a day after Telangana reported 14 new cases of Omicron, taking the overall tally of new variant cases to 38. Of the 14 new cases, two passengers had come from United Kingdom, categorised as 'at risk' nation.

Omicron in India

Meanwhile, India's tally of Omicron cases rose to 236 out of which 104 people have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. Maharashtra has recorded the maximum 65 cases of the Omicron variant followed by Delhi at 64, Telangana 24, Karnataka 19, Rajasthan 21 and Kerala 15. The ministry data updated at 8 am also showed that India recorded 7,495 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of cases to 3,47,65,976, while the active cases increased to 78,291. The death toll has climbed to 4,78,759 with 434 fresh fatalities, the data stated.

PM Modi to Chair Key Meet at 6:30 PM Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the country at 6:30 PM today. Official sources said Modi will take stock of the pandemic situation across the country.

In a communication to the states and Union Territories on Tuesday, the Centre said the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is at least thrice more transmissible than its Delta variant and asked them to “activate” war rooms, keep analysing even small trends and surges and keep taking strict and prompt containment action at the district and local levels.

There have been demands that the government allow booster doses of vaccines to be administered to those already fully inoculated against COVID-19, as has been done by many countries.