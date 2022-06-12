Hyderabad/New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is set to enter national politics as he will be launching a national-level party named ‘Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti’ this month, reports news agency ANI quoting sources. KCR, as the TRS supremo is popularly known, is said to have made up his mind to float a national party after failing to make any progress on his idea of a national front. After his meetings with Delhi Chief Minister Arvid Kejriwal, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and former Prime Minister and Janata Dal(S) leader Deve Gowda last month, KCR had said that there would be a sensation soon in the country.Also Read - Prathyusha Garimella, Famed Fashion Designer, Found Dead At Her Residence in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills

A final decision in this regard is expected to be taken on June 19 at the extended meeting of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) executive. The TRS chief, who had a marathon discussion with state ministers and senior party leaders on Friday, is understood to have agreed to the proposal of floating Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

The process to register the new party with the Election Commission of India is likely to start soon. KCR is looking to make a formal announcement of a new party in New Delhi by June-end. TRS leadership is reportedly keen to have the TRS symbol of 'car' for the BRS as well. The TRS office coming up in the national capital will serve as the headquarters of the proposed national party, sources were quoted as saying.

(With inputs from agency)