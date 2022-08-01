New Delhi: Uma Maheshwari, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder and ex-Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao’s daughter was found hanging at her residence in Hyderabad on Monday. She was the youngest among the 12 children of NTR. Former Union Minister and BJP leader Daggubati Purandeswari and Nara Bhuwaneswari, TDP President and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s wife, are her sisters.Also Read - Mother Of Two Elopes With 15-Year-Old Boy In Andhra Pradesh

Police have shifted the body to a local govt hospital for postmortem. A case is being registered U/s 174 CrPC (Police to enquire and report on suicide) and further probe is underway. "According to a preliminary investigation, she was under depression due to ill health. A case has been registered and the body has been shifted to Osmania hospital," Jubilee Hills police official Rajashekhar Reddy told India Today.

Meanwhile, Chandrababu Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh and other family members have reached Uma Maheshwari's residence.

Note: If you are depressed or you know someone in crisis, India.com advises you to dial suicide helpline numbers. Mental helpline and suicide prevention contact numbers are given below.

AASRA – We’re Here To Help

91-9820466726

Timings: 24*7

Languages: English, Hindi

Telephone-based counseling: 022-25521111 (Monday to Saturday, 8 AM to 10 PM)

Email-based counsellling: icall@tiss.edu

Chat based counseling: nULTA App ( Monday to Friday, 10:30 AM to 5:30 PM)

Sanjeevani (Delhi)

011 24311918, 011 24318883

Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)

Fortis Stress Helpline (Delhi)