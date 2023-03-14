Home

YSRTP Chief YS Sharmila Detained by Police During Protest Against Telangana Govt

New Delhi: YSRTP chief YS Sharmila was on Tuesday detained by police during a protest against Telangana’s KCR government in the national capital. She was holding prtotest against alleged irregularities in Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.

Sharmila was detained while marching towards Parliament from Jantar Mantar along with other protesters. Sharmila along with the group had planned agitation against Telangana’s KCR government’s Kaleshwaram ‘scam’.

#WATCH | YSRTP chief YS Sharmila detained by police during a protest against Telangana's KCR government in Delhi. She has alleged irregularities in Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project pic.twitter.com/upmfSUqTLz — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2023

“India has seen many big scams. I am here today to throw light on the biggest scam in the country, the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project scam. We will march to the Parliament to show how big how big this scam is,” Sharmila said while holding agitation.

Sharmila had on Monday expressed disappointment against the authorities for not initiating any action, audit or investigation into the irregularities that were already in public.

She was quoted by local media as saying that she had to resort to protest to draw the attention of the entire nation and the Parliamentarians towards the biggest fiasco of Telangana.

“Let the entire country realise the magnitude of the scam and our tireless fight in the last two years. The project cost was escalated from Rs 38,500 crore to Rs 1.20 lakh crore but on Sunday, the BRS minister claimed only 1.5 lakh acres of land has been irrigated. This shows that Kaleshwaram is the biggest flop show but filled the pockets of one contractor and one family,” Sharmila told reporters.

Calling the Kaleshwaram project a ‘disaster and a blot’, the YSRTP chief alleged KCR’s change of stance on the project. She further alleged that the only party opposing the project is the YSR Telangana Party and that she will continue the “war” till the Parliament takes up the issue.

