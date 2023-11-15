Home

BRS And Congress Workers Clash In Poll Bound Telangana’s Vikarabad; Video Surfaces

A video of the incident has been doing rounds on social media.

Earlier on Saturday, two groups of the same political parties indulged in violence.

Telangana Polls: Just ahead of the Telangana Assembly election, workers of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Congress clashed in the poll-bound state on Tuesday late evening. A video of the incident has been doing rounds on social media.

Watch The Video Here

#WATCH | Telangana: Last night, a clash broke out between BRS and Congress leaders in Vikarabad. pic.twitter.com/BQ4xzlyAmE — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2023

Earlier on Saturday, two groups of the same political parties indulged in violence in which a BRS MLA Guvvala Balaraju sustained injuries and had to be hospitalised in Hyderabad along with others.

Saturday’s incident took place in the Achampet town of the Nagarkurnool district at around 11 pm.

“Congress leaders suspected that the MLA was distributing money to voters. This led to an argument. Soon there was chaos leading to clashes. A few Congress leaders tried to attack the MLA,” said Anudeep, the circle inspector of Achampet.

