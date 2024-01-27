Home

Caste Census In Telangana Soon, Says CM Revanth Reddy

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy asked concerned officials to take necessary steps for carrying out caste census in Telangana.

Telangana News: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy Saturday said that caste census– one of the Congress’ pre-poll promises– will soon be conducted in Telangana. Reddy chaired a meeting today in which he directed officials to initiate steps for carrying out the caste census in the state.

As per an official release, the chief minister held a meeting on issues concerning minorities, backward classes and tribal welfare departments and asked concerned officials to take necessary steps for carrying out caste census in Telangana.

Ahead of last year’s state polls, the Congress had promised to conduct a caste-based census in Telangana if voted to power.

CM Reddy also asked officials to prepare budget estimates for implementing ‘Kalyanamastu’ scheme of providing one tola gold in addition to financial assistance of Rs one lakh to girls from BPL families at the time of their marriage, the release said.

The chief minister directed officials to prepare estimates on the funds required for all types of government welfare hostels being run by the government, it said, adding that the funds would be be released in ‘green channel’ (expeditious release of funds) as per the estimated expenditure.

Revanth Reddy also instructed officials to furnish details on the government residential schools which are being run in rented buildings and also identify lands for construction of own buildings.

Funds required for construction of these buildings should also be estimated, he said.

The CM also suggested officials study the proposals for establishment of a coaching centre for backward classes for one Parliamentary constituency.

He also told officials to set up an ‘integrated education hub’ comprising SC, ST, BC welfare residential educational institutions instead of having them separately. This would help in better maintenance and supervision, the release added.

Nationwide caste census if voted to power: Congress

Conducting a caste-based census in Telangana was one of the Congress’ poll promises ahead of State Assembly Elections late last year. The Congress has also promised to carry out a nation-wide caste census, akin to he one carried out in Bihar, if the party was voted to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a poll rally in Telangana in October last, Congress leader had assured that the Congress will conduct a caste census in Telangana as well as across India if it was voted to power in the then BRS-ruled state and the Centre.

“I am informing you, we will start caste census work after we come to power in Telangana. We will take up the same in India also,” the Congress MP had said.

(With PTI inputs)

