On Camera: Over 100 Men Barge Into House, Kidnap Woman Hours Before Her Engagement in Telangana

Telangana Shocker: A 24-year-old woman was kidnapped from her home in Adibatla area of Ranga Reddy district in Telangana by dozen of men on Friday. The men also vandalised her home and thrashed her father. The horrific incident was captured on camera and footage of a large group of men, many armed with sticks, barging into a house and vandalising a car has been making the rounds on social media. Around 100 youths barged into the house and forcibly took their daughter, her parents alleged, as per ANI.

The key accused – K Naveen Reddy, a promoter of a chain of tea outlets – reportedly told the cops that they (he and the women they kidnapped) already got married, but her parents changed her mind, after she became a dentist He is 26 years old.

#WATCH | Ranga Reddy, Telangana | A 24-yr-old woman was kidnapped from her house in Adibatla y’day. Her parents alleged that around 100 youths barged into their house, forcibly took their daughter Vaishali away & vandalised the house. Police say, case registered & probe underway. pic.twitter.com/s1lKdJzd2B — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2022

Reportedly, the woman was rescued within six hours and the police have so far detained sixteen accused. Assuring that “all accused will be arrested” soon, Mahesh Bagwath, Rachakonda Police Commissioner said, “We will ensure a fast track trial and conviction for sure.” The previous offenses of the accused will also be taken into account.

The police confirmed that it was only a kidnapping case. The woman’s family claimed that she was taken out of her bedroom and made to sit in a car by the accused who then fled the spot, as per Times Now. The police did not respond immediately, they alleged.