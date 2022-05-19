Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a class 12 student allegedly stabbed his girlfriend’s classmate for talking to her in Rajendranagar Mandal of Ranga Reddy district in Telangana, the police said. According to the police, the victim has been identified as Durga Prasad. Banjara Hills Inspector Nageshwar Rao informed said Durga Prasad and the girl were classmates.Also Read - Man Hacked to Death on PVNR Expressway in Hyderabad's Attapur Area

"After the accused came to know that his girlfriend is talking to her classmate, the accused called Durga Prasad in the Ranjendernagar area and stabbed him. The case has been registered for attempting to murder and further investigation is going on in the matter, the police said.

Meanwhile, in Andhra's Kakinada district, a man allegedly stabbed his mother-in-law to death after he failed to find his wife, who left him months ago, at her place, according to a police official on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Ramesh, who is currently absconding, and the deceased as Venkataramanamma.

According to Pithapuram Town Police Sub Inspector, Shanker Rao, Ramesh’s wife, Divya, left him five months ago following her husband’s doubts on her, after which she came to stay with her mother.