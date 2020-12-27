New Delhi: Telangana health officials are on their toes as 279 passengers who recently returned from the UK, where the new coronavirus strain has been detected, are untraceable. Moreover, the state police said that 184 UK returned passengers had given wrong phone number and addresses to the officials. Of the total 279 passengers, 92 untraceable returnees are from Karnataka, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh. Also Read - Schools Reopening: Normal Classes to Resume in These States/UTs From New Year | Full List

Meanwhile, the Telangana government is following a policy of ‘tracing, testing, and treating’ to control the spread of COVID in the wake of a new variant of coronavirus. Also Read - New Coronavirus Strain: Japan Bans Entry of Foreigners, Negative Test Report Mandatory For Japanese Nationals

Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao informed that 937 out of the 1,216 people (who have arrived in Telangana from the UK since December 9) have been identified and tested for the infectious disease and that two persons were found positive on Saturday. They have been admitted to special wards in different hospitals, he said in a release. Also Read - No Need to Change Existing Treatment Protocol: Covid Task Force Readies Plan to Detect, Contain New Coronavirus Strain

As many as 79 people who are close contacts of the 18 people have been put in quarantine and their health condition is being monitored closely. The samples of those who tested positive have been sent to the Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) here for genome sequencing.

Furthermore, Rao appealed to people with a travel history to the UK to report to the health department so that tests can be conducted at their home. He asserted that the state government was taking concrete measures to tackle the virus and asked people not to panic but take necessary precautions.