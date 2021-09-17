Hyderabad: A local court on Thursday sentenced a 27-year-old woman caretaker at a school to 20 years in jail for sexually assaulting a nine-year-old boy in 2017, reported news agency PTI. A Fast Track Special Court for exclusive trial of cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act found the accused woman guilty under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and the IPC and also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000.Also Read - Telangana: TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2021 Result Declared. Here's How to Check Score

According to the prosecution, the woman caretaker at the boy’s school used to touch his private parts and mistreated him on different occasions during November 2017. The boy’s father lodged a complaint with police on December 1, 2017 after finding burn marks on his son’s body. Also Read - 6-Year-Old Raped, Murdered in Hyderabad, Minister Says Accused Will Be Killed in Encounter

When asked about the marks, the boy revealed to his father that the caretaker (aayamma) caught hold of him, kissed him and touched his private parts and inserted finger in the anus causing pain. When he told her that he will inform his parents about her behaviour, she threatened him and caused injury with a burning cigarette and lighter. Following the complaint, a case was registered and the woman was subsequently arrested. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh: Eight-Year-Old Raped By Teenaged Boy in Basti; FIR Registered

(Based on PTI inputs)