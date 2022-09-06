Warangal: As many as 33 students at a government-run girls’ hostel in Telangana’s Warangal district fell ill after eating food contaminated by lizard. The incident occurred at the hostel of tribal girls’ Asham high school at Wardhannapet on Monday night. The girls started complaining of vomiting, stomach ache after taking dinner. Of the sick girls, the condition of 13 of them was severe and were rushed to Warangal MGM Hospital. Thirteen students have been admitted to a special ward. Doctors said their condition was now stable.Also Read - Fingerprint Surgery: How a Rs 25,000 Operation Helped Deportees Re-Enter, Get New Jobs in Kuwait

A girl undergoing treatment at the hospital said she noticed a dead lizard in the food and stopped eating. Though she informed the in-charge, he told her that it was not a lizard but a green chilli. Few minutes later, several students started vomiting and also complained of stomach ache and loose motions. Also Read - ‘Don’t Want a Muslim Delivery Person’, Demands Hyderabad Swiggy Customer, Twitter is Enraged!

Health Minister Harish Rao, MLA Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Minister of Women and Child Welfare of Telangana Satyavati Rathode called MGM Superintendent Dr V Chandrashekar and enquired about the condition of the students. They suggested shifting of the students to NIMS, Hyderabad, if needed. Also Read - TS EAMCET Counselling 2022 Slot Booking Extended Till Sept 1; Check Revised Schedule Here

Education department officials have ordered an inquiry. They said strong action would be taken against those found responsible.

.