Hyderabad: Devotees from Muslim communities across the country are celebrating Eid al-Adha or Bakra Eid on Sunday (July 10) and ahead of the celebrations, Hyderabad city police have put in place some traffic diversions to avoid any rush during prayer timings. In Hyderabad, Eid al-Adha prayers are being held at Mir Alam Tank Eidgah and at Hockey Ground, Masab Tank in Hyderabad between 8 am and 11.30 am.

A statement issued by the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner mentioned that the vehicular traffic coming from Puranapul, Kamatipura, Kishanbagh towards the Eidgah, Mir Alam Tank for prayers will be allowed through Bahadurpura X Roads from 8 am to 11.30 am and they should park vehicles either at the parking area at Zoo Park or the open space opposite to Masjid Allah-ho-Akbar.

Similarly, vehicles from Shivarampally and Danamma Huts towards the Eidgah, Mir Alam Tank for prayers will be allowed through Dannama Huts X Roads and they should park vehicles besides Modern Saw Mill Parking in front of Eidgah main road or Mir Alam filter bed or Open space beside Mir Alam filter bed opposite Sufi Cars (for four-wheelers) and Yadav Parking (for four-wheelers). Vehicles from Kalapather will be allowed through Kalapather Law and Order Police Station and they are to park at Bhayya Parking, Indian Oil Petrol Bunk, and Vishaka Cements Shop beside BNK Colony.

Meanwhile, the general vehicular traffic will not be allowed towards Eidgah, Tadban and it will be diverted at Bahadurpura ‘X’ Roads towards Kishanbagh, Kamatipura, and Puranapul etc; it will be diverted at Danamma Huts ‘X’ Roads towards Shastripuram, NS Kunta, etc; it will be diverted at Kalapather L&O PS towards Mochi Colony, Bhadurpura, Shamsheergunj and Nawab Saheb Kunta.

Similarly, the heavy vehicles including RTC buses coming from Puranapul towards Bhadurpura will be diverted at Puranapul Darwaza towards Jiaguda and City College side till the entire congregation disperses after prayers from the Eidgah; heavy vehicles from Shamshabad, Rajendra Nagar and Milardevpally towards Bhadurpura will be diverted at Aramghar Junction towards Shamshabad or Rajendra Nagar or Milardevpally sides till the entire congregation disperses after prayers from the Eidgah.

For traffic regulations in place for prayers at Hockey Ground, Masbtank, no vehicular traffic will be allowed under the Masabtank flyover as the devotees will offer namaz up till the Masabtank Junction flyover. The traffic coming from Mehdipatnam side and from Lakdikapul side will be allowed for commuting only on the flyover and the following traffic diversions will be imposed between 7 and and 10 am.

The general traffic coming from Mehdipatnam towards Road No.1, Banjara Hills via. Masab Tank will be diverted through Flyover Masab Tank, Via. Ayodya Junction (left turn) Khiartabad, RTA Office, Khairtabad (left turn) Taj Krishna Hotel so on; the vehicles from Lakdikapool towards Masab tank and intending to go to Road No.1/12 Banjara Hills via Masab Tank will be diverted at Ayodya Junction towards Nirankari, Khiartabad, VV Statue, Khairtabad RTA Office (left turn) Taj Krishna Hotel.

Similarly, traffic coming from Road No. 12, Banjara Hills will not be allowed towards Masab Tank and will be diverted at Road No, 1/12 Junction towards Taj Krishna Hotel (right turn) – RTA Khairtabad; and vehicular traffic from NFCL Junction, Panjagutta will not be allowed towards Masab Tank and will be diverted at Taj Krishna Hotel towards Erramanjil Colony, RTA Khairtabad, Nirankari, Lakdikapool, Masab Tank Flyover, Mehdipatnam.

And, concerning prayers at the Langar House Area, the general traffic from Nanal Nagar towards Andhra Floor Mill will be diverted at Balika Bhavan Jn towards Laxminagar; those from MD Lines and Balka Bhavan will not be allowed towards Military Hospital and it will be diverted at Andhra Floor Mill towards Balika Bhavan or M Lines, and those from Langar House will not be allowed towards Military Hospital and it will be diverted at Eidgha U-Turn at Military Hospital towards Moghal Ka Nala.

Eid al-Adha is an occasion of joy and peace, where people celebrate with their families, let go of past grudges and make meaningful connections with one another. It is celebrated as a commemoration of Prophet Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice everything for God.

The history of this occasion traces back to 4,000 years ago when Allah appeared in Prophet Abraham’s dream asking him to sacrifice what he loved the most. As per the legends, the Prophet was about to sacrifice his son Isaac when an angel appeared and stopped him from doing so. He was told that God was convinced of his love for him and hence was allowed to make something else as a ‘great sacrifice’.

Around the world, Eid traditions and festivities vary and different countries have unique cultural approaches to this important festival. In India, Muslims wear new clothes and attend open-air prayer meetings. They may sacrifice a sheep or goat and share the meat with family members, neighbours, and the poor.