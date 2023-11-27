Home

Telangana Election 2023: Big Blow To Govt! ECI Withdraws This Permission Till ‘Model Code Of Conduct Ceases To Apply In All Its Forms’

Ahead of the state polls, the Election Commission has withdrawn permission of disbursement in the Telangana government's Rythu Bandu Scheme over violation of Model Code of Conduct.

New Delhi: The State Assembly Elections 2023 had been announced almost two months ago in a total of five states, namely, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana and apart from Chhattisgarh where polling was done in two phases, the polling was completed in a single phase. Voting is complete in all states except Telangana where it will happen on November 30, 2023. Ahead of the Telangana Assembly Election 2023, the K Chandrashekar Rao government has faced a big blow from the Election Commission of India who has withdrawn the permission to disburse the financial assistance under the state government’s Rythu Bandhu Scheme due to violation of the Model Code of Conduct. Know more about it..

Election Commission Withdraws Permission With Respect To Rythu Bandhu Scheme

The Election Commission on Monday withdrew permission given to the Telangana government for disbursements of financial aid to farmers for rabi crops under the Rythu Bandhu Scheme after a state minister violated the provisions of the model code by making a public announcement about it. The poll panel had given its nod to the state government to disburse the rabi installment during the model code of conduct period on certain grounds.

Election Commission (EC) withdraws the permission given to the Telangana government to disburse the financial assistance under Rythu Bandhu scheme. EC says, “There shall be no disbursement under the Scheme till the Model Code of Conduct in the State of Telangana ceases to apply… pic.twitter.com/Vxp1pq6JnH — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2023

State Finance Minister’s Public Announcement Led To EC Decision

The state was asked not to publicise the disbursement during the poll code as part of the condition but the state finance minister, T Harish Rao had made a public announcement about the release of disbursements of rabi instalments. He had reportedly said, ”The disbursement will be made on Monday. Even before the farmers complete their breakfast and tea, the amount will be credited into their account”.

Calling this a ‘clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct and conditions laid down while granting ‘no objection’, the Commission has directed that the permission granted vide its letter of even no date 25th November, 2023 for disbursement of Rabi season instalment under the ongoing Rythu Bandhu Scheme during currency of MCC, shall stand withdrawn immediately ad there shall be no disbursement under the scheme till the Model Code of Conduct in the State of Telangana ceases to apply in all its form.’

The notice further reads, ‘The Commission decision shall immediately be conveyed to the Govt of Telangana and compliance report taken and submitted to the Commission by 15:00 Hours on 27th November, 2023.

(Inputs from PTI)

