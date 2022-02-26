Hyderabad: A female trainee pilot died as a trainer aircraft crashed in Nalgonda district of Telangana on Saturday, reported news agency IANS. Police sources said that the aircraft belonging to a private aviation training company, had crashed into agricultural fields on Saturday morning. According to them, the victim hailed from Tamil Nadu. She was training at a Hyderabad-based training institute which also operates from Nagarjuna Sagar.Also Read - 2 Pilots Killed In Chopper Crash In Telangana's Nalgonda

Telangana police rushed to the spot after being alerted by farmers working in the fields at Tungaturthi village of Peddavoora Mandal in Nalgonda district. Eyewitnesses said that the aircraft was flying from Nagarjuna Sagar, when it crashed to the ground and erupted in flames around 11.30 am.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia expressed shock and grief over the incident. "Shocked to hear about the tragic crash of a training aircraft in Nalgonda, Telangana. An investigation team has been rushed to the site. Unfortunately, we lost the student pilot," he tweeted.

(With IANS inputs)