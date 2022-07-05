Hyderabad: Filmy heist became a reality in Telangana as burglars broke into Telangana Grameen Bank in Bussapur village, in Nizamabad district and looted cash and jewellery worth over Rs 2.07 crore. The incident came to light only after the bank reopened after weekend holiday.Also Read - Hyderabad to be Renamed Bhagyanagar? Here's How The Name Originates

The police said the burglars broke into the bank from adjacent office of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL), using gas-cutters to cut the iron shutter to enter the bank. A police officer said gas-cutters were also used to break the locker and take out cash and other valuables.

Bank officials told police that Rs 7.22 lakh cash and gold jewellery worth Rs 2 crore was missing. The jewellery belonged to the depositors who had taken loans against the valuables.

According to police, it was a well-planned heist. The burglars damaged CCTV cameras before committing the burglary. They were also believed to be wearing masks as a mask was found in the premises. Senior police officials visited the bank. Investigators gathered clues from the scene.

Police said a case had been registered and they were working on certain clues to identify and track down the accused.