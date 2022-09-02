Hyderabad: A racket involving fingertip mutilation to help deported workers re-enter Kuwait has been busted by the Telangana police. Acting on a tip off, the Malkajgiri Special Operations Team (SOT) along with Ghatkesar police carried out raids at a hotel-Happy Residency Oyo Room in Annojiguda and found four men from Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh), performing ‘Finger-print-Surgery’. Little the cops knew that, this raid would unfold an interactional racket.Also Read - ‘Don’t Want a Muslim Delivery Person’, Demands Hyderabad Swiggy Customer, Twitter is Enraged!

The police arrested four persons, who came down to the city to perform the tricky surgery for the people who wanted a new identity. The police also arrested two persons whose lines on their fingers had been changed with surgery. The arrested persons include a radiologist, anesthesia technician and two construction workers.

Radiologist G Naga Muneswar Reddy (36) works at a diagnostic centre in Chandragiri in YSR Kadapa and his classmate and anaesthesia technician S Venkat Ramana (39), who works at a private hospital in Tirupati. The two arrested construction workers are B Shiva Shankar Reddy (25) and R Rama Krishna Reddy (38) of YSR Kadapa district. The accused were waiting for clients when they were busted.

The police said they have conducted at least 11 such surgeries to change fingerprint patterns in Rajasthan as well as in Kerala, charging Rs. 25,000 for each. The procedure helped individuals, who were deported from Kuwait for criminal activity, in evading the authorities. “So far, the accused have sent three individuals to Kuwait after conducting fingerprint surgeries. We are trying to establish their contacts in Rajasthan and Kerala,” the police informed.

To perform the surgeries, Gajjalakondugari and Sagabala cut the upper layer of the fingertip, removed a part of the tissue and re-stitched it. In a month or two, the wound would get healed and would slightly alter fingerprint patterns for up to a year.

It is also learnt that the suspects were aware that the technology used at the Kuwait Immigration was allegedly not so advanced. By taking advantage of it, the individuals who were involved in petty criminal cases, overstay are indulging in getting the fingerprint tampering surgery done.

“Further, they update their finger prints at Aadhar centre by changing their residential address and apply for work visa to Kuwait. Later, they travel to Kuwait on a fresh visa. These new finger prints last for one year in the same condition,” Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said.

The four were booked under 420, 467, 468, 472, 475, 109 of Indian Penal Code R/W 120(B) IPC & SEC.40, 42 OF AADHAR ACT, 2016.