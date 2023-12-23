By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Fire Breaks Out At Hyderabad Hospital, Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot
Fire tenders have rushed to the spot.
Hyderabad Hospital Fire: A fire broke out at a hospital in Hyderabad, Telangana. Fire tenders have rushed to the spot and a dousing operation is underway, said an official.
Further details are awaited.
