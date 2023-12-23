Home

Telangana

Fire Breaks Out At Hyderabad Hospital, Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot

Fire Breaks Out At Hyderabad Hospital, Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot

Fire tenders have rushed to the spot.

Hyderabad Hospital Fire: A fire broke out at a hospital in Hyderabad, Telangana. Fire tenders have rushed to the spot and a dousing operation is underway, said an official.

Trending Now

Further details are awaited.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Telangana News on India.com.