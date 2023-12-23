Top Recommended Stories

Fire Breaks Out At Hyderabad Hospital, Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot

Fire tenders have rushed to the spot.

Published: December 23, 2023 7:42 PM IST

By Tahir Qureshi

Fire, Breaking, Hyderabad, Hospital, Telangana

Hyderabad Hospital Fire: A fire broke out at a hospital in Hyderabad, Telangana. Fire tenders have rushed to the spot and a dousing operation is underway, said an official.

Further details are awaited.

