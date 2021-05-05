Hyderabad: For the first time, eight Asiatic lions at a zoo in Hyderabad have tested positive for COVID-19. The test report came positive after their saliva samples were thoroughly examined by CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology. This was announced by Rakesh Mishra, advisor of the premier research institute. Also Read - Mamata Banerjee To Be Sworn In As West Bengal CM Today, Oath-taking to Be Low-Key Due To Pandemic

However, the Union Environment Ministry said the infection was not caused by any variant of concern, adding all the eight lions, since isolated, have responded well to the treatment and were recovering. Further, there was no factual evidence that animals can transmit the disease to humans any further.

"The saliva samples of the Asiatic lions were thoroughly tested and they turned out to be positive. As they were living closely it must have been spread among them," Mishra told news agency PTI.

Notably, this is the first time in India that the transmission of the virus to animals through humans has been detected. However, the CCMB wrote to concerned authorities to collect faeces samples of animals.

He further said the virus which is present in the lions at the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad is not any new variant. “They have mild symptoms and they are eating well and they are fine,” he said.

A senior official of the zoo said they keep sending the samples of the animals to CCMB from time to time for analysis. As the lions started showing symptoms such as fever, the zoo officials collected the samples and sent them to CCMB.

As per updates, the eight lions have been isolated and due care and necessary treatment has been provided and the eight lions have responded well to the treatment and were recovering.

After these lions test COVID positive, other zoos such as Kakatiya Zoological Park, Warangal, Kawal and Amrabad Tiger Reserves, all National Parks and wildlife sanctuaries in Telangana have been closed from May 2.

According to published reports earlier, lions and tigers had tested positive for Covid-19 in zoos in Barcelona (Spain) and Bronx in the US.