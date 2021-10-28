Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police on Thursday rescued a young woman, reportedly a former Miss Telangana, who tried to take her life while streaming it live on social media. The woman’s friends, who were watching the video, immediately alerted the police, who rushed to her residence in Himayat Nagar and rescued her. She was admitted to a private hospital in Narayanguda, where her condition is stated to be stable.Also Read - Has 3rd COVID Wave Arrived in India? Karnataka Among Several States to Report New Variant AY.4.2

The woman, a model by profession who had won Miss Telangana contest in 2018, tried to take the extreme step by hanging herself. As she posted live video of the suicide bid, her friends who noticed it, informed the police on dial 100. A police team immediately rushed to her residence on Road Number 6, Himayatnagar and shifted her to a hospital. Also Read - Amazon Introduces Alexa-based Programme For Hospitals, Senior Care | Deets Inside

Narayanguda police registered a case and launched an investigation. The reason for her suicide bid was not known. She had reportedly lodged a complaint with the police against a youth for sexually harassing her. Also Read - Clubhouse to Roll New Feature on Oct 27 that Let People Share Outside Links, and Monetise Their Work

(Based on IANS inputs)