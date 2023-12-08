Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Telangana
  • Former Telangana CM KCR Admitted to Hospital Afte Fall at Farmhouse; Injury in Back, Hip Suspected

Former Telangana CM KCR Admitted to Hospital Afte Fall at Farmhouse; Injury in Back, Hip Suspected

Former Telangana CM KCR Admitted to Hospital Afte Fall at Farmhouse; Injury in Back, Hip Suspected

Updated: December 8, 2023 9:00 AM IST

By Joy Pillai

breaking
Former Telangana CM KCR Admitted to Hospital Afte Fall at Farmhouse; Injury in Back, Hip Suspected

Hyderabad: Former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been admitted to a hospital after he slipped and fell at his farmhouse in Erravalli on Thursday night, ANI reported. He was admitted to Hyderabad’s Yashoda hospital.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.