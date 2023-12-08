By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Former Telangana CM KCR Admitted to Hospital Afte Fall at Farmhouse; Injury in Back, Hip Suspected
Hyderabad: Former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been admitted to a hospital after he slipped and fell at his farmhouse in Erravalli on Thursday night, ANI reported. He was admitted to Hyderabad’s Yashoda hospital.
Former Telangana CM and BRS chief KCR injured and admitted to Yashoda Hospitals. He fell down in his farmhouse in Erravalli last night. More details awaited: Sources
(file photo) pic.twitter.com/tmQun8MMAs
— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2023
