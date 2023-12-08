Home

Former Telangana CM KCR Admitted to Hospital Afte Fall at Farmhouse; Injury in Back, Hip Suspected

Hyderabad: Former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been admitted to a hospital after he slipped and fell at his farmhouse in Erravalli on Thursday night, ANI reported. He was admitted to Hyderabad’s Yashoda hospital.

Former Telangana CM and BRS chief KCR injured and admitted to Yashoda Hospitals. He fell down in his farmhouse in Erravalli last night. More details awaited: Sources (file photo) pic.twitter.com/tmQun8MMAs — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2023

