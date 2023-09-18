Home

Gas Cylinders At Rs 500, Free Travel For Women: List Of Guarantees That Congress Announced Ahead of Telangana Polls

Telangana Assembly Polls: Sonia Gandhi said Rs 2,500 per month financial assistance will be given to women in Telangana under the Mahalakshmi scheme.

Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana will go to polls later this year.

Hyderabad: To woo voters, the Congress on Sunday announced six guarantees ahead of the Telangana Assembly election that is slated to be held this year. The guarantees were announced by the Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi who said it is her dream to see the Congress government in the state.

“To fulfil the aspiration of the people of Telangana, we (Congress) are announcing six guarantees Mahalakshmi been the first one. We are committed to fulfilling each one of them,” Sonia said at a public rally at Vijayabheri Sabha in Tukkuguda.

Sonia Gandhi further said that 2,500 per month financial assistance will be given to women in Telangana under the Mahalakshmi scheme.

“Rs 2,500 per month financial assistance will be given to women in Telangana under the Mahalakshmi scheme, gas cylinders at Rs 500, and free travel for women in TSRC buses across the state,” she added.

While concluding her speech, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson further said that I along with my colleagues had the opportunity to be part of the birth of this great state Telangana. Now it is our duty to take it to a new height.

“It has been my dream to see the Congress government in Telangana that will work for all sections of society. Are you all going to give us your support?” she asked the public.

On Sunday, the two-day Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Hyderabad concluded, with party leaders expressing optimism about receiving a “clear mandate” in the upcoming assembly elections in five states.

“I along with my colleagues had opportunity to be part of birth of this great state Telangana” Sonia Gandhi added.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday stressed on unity and organizational discipline, and asked party leaders to set aside personal differences and take on adversaries with their full might in the coming state and Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress chief said the party’s goal must be to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and work diligently to form an alternative government in the country.

